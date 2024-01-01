https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229624Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRiding Boot (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229624View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 983 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2866 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3232 x 3947 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3232 x 3947 px | 300 dpi | 13.89 MBFree DownloadRiding Boot (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon. More