rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229634
Dress (ca.1938) by Florence Earl.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress (ca.1938) by Florence Earl.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229634

View CC0 License

Dress (ca.1938) by Florence Earl.

More