rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229637
Wallpaper (1935&ndash;1942) by Margaret Knapp.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Margaret Knapp.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229637

View CC0 License

Wallpaper (1935–1942) by Margaret Knapp.

More