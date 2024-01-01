https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229639Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Annunciation to the Shepherds (ca. 1555–1560) by Jacopo Bassano. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229639View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 923 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2318 x 3015 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2318 x 3015 px | 300 dpi | 16.26 MBFree DownloadThe Annunciation to the Shepherds (ca. 1555–1560) by Jacopo Bassano. More