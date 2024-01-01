rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229643
Madonna and Child with Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1535) by Jacopino del Conte.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1535) by Jacopino del Conte.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229643

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child with Saint Elizabeth and Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1535) by Jacopino del Conte.

More