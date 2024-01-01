rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229667
Baritone Horn (ca. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.
Baritone Horn (ca. 1938) by Edward L. Loper.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229667

View CC0 License

