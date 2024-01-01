rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229671
Zoar Man's Hat, Boots and Coat (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229671

View CC0 License

