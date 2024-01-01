https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZoar Man's Hat, Boots and Coat (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229671View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1010 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2946 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3400 x 4039 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3400 x 4039 px | 300 dpi | 17.72 MBFree DownloadZoar Man's Hat, Boots and Coat (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer. More