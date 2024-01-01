rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229672
Coal Oil Lantern (ca. 1939) by Alfred Farrell.
Coal Oil Lantern (ca. 1939) by Alfred Farrell.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229672

View CC0 License

Coal Oil Lantern (ca. 1939) by Alfred Farrell.

