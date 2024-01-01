https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Holding an Apple (ca. 1550) by Titian. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229684View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2636 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3085 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3085 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 25.39 MBFree DownloadWoman Holding an Apple (ca. 1550) by Titian. More