Christ is Pierced with the Lance (1547) by Augustin Hirschvogel.
Christ is Pierced with the Lance (1547) by Augustin Hirschvogel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain
View CC0 License

Christ is Pierced with the Lance (1547) by Augustin Hirschvogel.

