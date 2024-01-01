https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229704Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDeath with a Coffin (ca. 1917) by Christian Rohlfs. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229704View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 813 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2371 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2710 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2710 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 21.75 MBFree DownloadDeath with a Coffin (ca. 1917) by Christian Rohlfs. More