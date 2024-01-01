rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229724
Lavender Taffeta Dress (1935&ndash;1942) by American 20th century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

ID : 
8229724

