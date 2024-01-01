rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229748
Countryside in Picardy (1860) painting in high resolution by Théodore Rousseau.


Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229748

View CC0 License

