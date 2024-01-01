rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229751
"We Go for the Union" (ca. 1840–1850) by American 19th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229751

