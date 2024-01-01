https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Splendid Young Stag before a Wattle Fence (1736) drawing in high resolution by Johann Elias Ridinger. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229764View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 827 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2412 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2757 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2757 px | 300 dpi | 21.72 MBFree DownloadA Splendid Young Stag before a Wattle Fence (1736) drawing in high resolution by Johann Elias Ridinger. More