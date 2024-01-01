rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229776
Zoar Beaded Wristlet, Mitten and Sock (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Zoar Beaded Wristlet, Mitten and Sock (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229776

View CC0 License

Zoar Beaded Wristlet, Mitten and Sock (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer.

More