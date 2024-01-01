rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229783
Submarines in Dry Dock (1917) by Joseph Pennell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Submarines in Dry Dock (1917) by Joseph Pennell.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229783

View CC0 License

Submarines in Dry Dock (1917) by Joseph Pennell.

More