rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229793
The Crucifixion (ca. 1550&ndash;1575) by German 16th Century & Hans Mielich.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Crucifixion (ca. 1550–1575) by German 16th Century & Hans Mielich.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229793

View CC0 License

The Crucifixion (ca. 1550–1575) by German 16th Century & Hans Mielich.

More