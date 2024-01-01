rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229795
The Healing of the Paralytic (ca. 1560&ndash;1590) by Netherlandish 16th Century.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Healing of the Paralytic (ca. 1560–1590) by Netherlandish 16th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229795

View CC0 License

The Healing of the Paralytic (ca. 1560–1590) by Netherlandish 16th Century.

More