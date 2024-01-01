rawpixel
The Marketplace in Bergen op Zoom (ca. 1590&ndash;1597) by Abel Grimmer.
The Marketplace in Bergen op Zoom (ca. 1590–1597) by Abel Grimmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229801

View CC0 License

