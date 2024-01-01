rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229803
Saint Anne with the Christ Child, the Virgin, and Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1511) by Hans Baldung Grien.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saint Anne with the Christ Child, the Virgin, and Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1511) by Hans Baldung Grien.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229803

View CC0 License

Saint Anne with the Christ Child, the Virgin, and Saint John the Baptist (ca. 1511) by Hans Baldung Grien.

More