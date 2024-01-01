rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229807
The Madonna of the Stars (ca. 1575&ndash;1585) by Jacopo Tintoretto & Italian 16th Century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229807

View CC0 License

