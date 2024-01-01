rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229828
Balcony Railing (1935&ndash;1942) drawing in high resolution by Arelia Arbo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Balcony Railing (1935–1942) drawing in high resolution by Arelia Arbo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229828

View CC0 License

Balcony Railing (1935–1942) drawing in high resolution by Arelia Arbo.

More