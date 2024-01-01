rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229830
Architectural Fantasy of a Magnificent Ancient Mausoleum (1815&ndash;1820) drawing in high resolution by Giuseppe Borsato &…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Architectural Fantasy of a Magnificent Ancient Mausoleum (1815–1820) drawing in high resolution by Giuseppe Borsato & Alessandro Sanquirico.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229830

View CC0 License

Architectural Fantasy of a Magnificent Ancient Mausoleum (1815–1820) drawing in high resolution by Giuseppe Borsato & Alessandro Sanquirico.

More