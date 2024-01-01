rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229834
Academy (1890) drawing in high resolution by Themistocles von Eckenbrecher.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Academy (1890) drawing in high resolution by Themistocles von Eckenbrecher.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229834

View CC0 License

Academy (1890) drawing in high resolution by Themistocles von Eckenbrecher.

More