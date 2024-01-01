rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229836
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's View of Monte Carlo from Cap Martin (c. 1884) painting in high resolution
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8229836

View CC0 License

