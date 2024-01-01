https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPierre-Auguste Renoir's Peaches on a Plate (1902-1905) painting in high resolution Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229838View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 742 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2164 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2532 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2532 px | 300 dpi | 1.7 MBFree DownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir's Peaches on a Plate (1902-1905) painting in high resolution More