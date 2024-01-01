rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229858
Shoes 1935&ndash;1942) by Jean Peszel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shoes 1935–1942) by Jean Peszel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229858

View CC0 License

Shoes 1935–1942) by Jean Peszel.

More