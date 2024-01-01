rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229864
The Repentant Magdalen (ca. 1635–1640) by Georges de La Tour.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229864

View CC0 License

