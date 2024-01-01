rawpixel
The Prophet Elijah and the Widow of Zarephath (ca. 1630) by Cornelis van Poelenburch.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229866

View CC0 License

