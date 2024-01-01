rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229880
Plate XXV: Animalia Aqvatilia et Cochiliata (c. 15751580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229880

View CC0 License

