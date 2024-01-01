rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229888
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229888

View CC0 License

Cavalier and Two Ladies on Horseback painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805–1892).

