https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229898Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPaul Klee's Tired Woman, Sonia Gramatté (1923) Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229898View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2531 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2892 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2892 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 22.13 MBFree DownloadPaul Klee's Tired Woman, Sonia Gramatté (1923) More