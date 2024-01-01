rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229900
New Moon and Evening Star (ca. 1923) by George Elbert Burr.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New Moon and Evening Star (ca. 1923) by George Elbert Burr.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229900

View CC0 License

New Moon and Evening Star (ca. 1923) by George Elbert Burr.

More