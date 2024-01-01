https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229900Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Moon and Evening Star (ca. 1923) by George Elbert Burr. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229900View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 951 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2680 x 3380 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2680 x 3380 px | 300 dpi | 12.37 MBFree DownloadNew Moon and Evening Star (ca. 1923) by George Elbert Burr. More