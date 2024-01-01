https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229907Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Satyr and the Peasant, possibly (ca. 1623–1626) by Johann Liss. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229907View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2792 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3268 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3268 px | 300 dpi | 19.44 MBFree DownloadThe Satyr and the Peasant, possibly (ca. 1623–1626) by Johann Liss. More