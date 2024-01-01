rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229909
Self&ndash;Portrait (ca. 1630) by Judith Leyster.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Self–Portrait (ca. 1630) by Judith Leyster.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229909

View CC0 License

Self–Portrait (ca. 1630) by Judith Leyster.

More