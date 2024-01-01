rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229912
Soldiers Playing Cards and Dice (The Cheats), (ca. 1618&ndash;1620) by Valentin de Boulogne.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Soldiers Playing Cards and Dice (The Cheats), (ca. 1618–1620) by Valentin de Boulogne.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229912

View CC0 License

Soldiers Playing Cards and Dice (The Cheats), (ca. 1618–1620) by Valentin de Boulogne.

More