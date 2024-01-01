rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229925
A Rose&ndash;Breasted Finch Hanging from a Nail (c. 1760) by Barbara Dietzsch.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Rose–Breasted Finch Hanging from a Nail (c. 1760) by Barbara Dietzsch.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229925

View CC0 License

A Rose–Breasted Finch Hanging from a Nail (c. 1760) by Barbara Dietzsch.

More