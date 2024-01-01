https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with Dressed Game, Meat, and Fruit (1734) by Alexandre–François Desportes. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229934View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2722 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3185 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3185 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 24.04 MBFree DownloadStill Life with Dressed Game, Meat, and Fruit (1734) by Alexandre–François Desportes. More