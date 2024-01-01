rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229934
Still Life with Dressed Game, Meat, and Fruit (1734) by Alexandre&ndash;Fran&ccedil;ois Desportes.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life with Dressed Game, Meat, and Fruit (1734) by Alexandre–François Desportes.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229934

View CC0 License

Still Life with Dressed Game, Meat, and Fruit (1734) by Alexandre–François Desportes.

More