https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229941Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape (ca. 1670) by Jacob van Ruisdael. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8229941View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1067 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3111 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3641 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3641 px | 300 dpi | 25.1 MBFree DownloadLandscape (ca. 1670) by Jacob van Ruisdael. More