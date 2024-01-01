rawpixel
Imaginary Self-Portrait of Titian (ca. 1650s) by Pietro della Vecchia.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229943

View CC0 License

