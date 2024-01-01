rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229953
Silvio with the Wounded Dorinda (1651) by Louis Vall&eacute;e.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Silvio with the Wounded Dorinda (1651) by Louis Vallée.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229953

View CC0 License

Silvio with the Wounded Dorinda (1651) by Louis Vallée.

More