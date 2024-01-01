rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229969
The Interior of the Oude Kerk, Amsterdam (ca. 1660) by Emanuel de Witte.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229969

View CC0 License

