https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229972Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Spanish Woman with a Guitar (1898) painting in high resolution Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8229972View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1024 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2987 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3496 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3496 px | 300 dpi | 2.22 MBFree DownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir's Young Spanish Woman with a Guitar (1898) painting in high resolution More