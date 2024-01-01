rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229977
The Artist's Sister, Edma, with Her Daughter, Jeanne (1872) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8229977

View CC0 License

