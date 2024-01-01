rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229990
Head of van de Velde, Bright (1917) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8229990

View CC0 License

