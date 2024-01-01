rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230000
Salisbury Cathedral from Lower Marsh Close (1820) painting in high resolution by John Constable.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

