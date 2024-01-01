rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230001
Still Life with Figs and Bread (ca. 1770) by Luis Mel&eacute;ndez.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still Life with Figs and Bread (ca. 1770) by Luis Meléndez.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230001

View CC0 License

Still Life with Figs and Bread (ca. 1770) by Luis Meléndez.

More