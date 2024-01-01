rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230003
Study for a Ceiling with the Personification of Counsel, before (ca. 1762) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study for a Ceiling with the Personification of Counsel, before (ca. 1762) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230003

View CC0 License

Study for a Ceiling with the Personification of Counsel, before (ca. 1762) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo.

More