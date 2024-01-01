https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230004Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230004View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2543 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2976 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2976 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 24.27 MBFree DownloadWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley. More